Dollar Tree hopes to finalize its acquisition of Family Dollar by the end of April. Dollar Tree CEO Bob Sasser outlined the company’s strategy for…
The sale of Matthews-based Family Dollar to its rival Dollar Tree could take longer and require more store closures than the companies previously…
The future of Family Dollar is uncertain—it’s in the midst of a bidding war as its board of directors decides whether to sell the company to Dollar Tree…
Matthews-based discount chain Family Dollar announced Thursday it's rejected a bid by rival Dollar General. Family Dollar is sticking with an earlier…
A bidding war is underway to buy Matthews-based retail discounter Family Dollar. A few weeks ago, Dollar Tree agreed to an $8.5 billion deal with Family…