Donald Trump assassination attempt

-
The social media account had antisemitic and anti-immigrant comments that could be linked to the shooter, though officials are still working to verify the account's authenticity, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said.
-
The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump searched online about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the FBI director said.
-
U.S. Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned from her job, according to a statement released by the White House.
-
“In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee,” spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
-
Biden called to "lower the temperature" in politics in remarks Sunday after the former president was shot at during a political rally.
-
Who was Corey Comperatore, the man killed in the assassination attempt at this weekend's Trump rally in Pennsylvania?
-
In the frenzied moments when Secret Service agents surrounded a bleeding Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, trying to hustle him offstage to safety, Trump – whose ear was grazed by a would-be assassin’s bullet – raised his fist in the air. His raised fist has been part of his public image since the 1990s.
-
The 20-year-old gunman came within a matter of inches of killing the former president, but investigators are still struggling to understand what may have motivated Thomas Matthew Crooks.
-
The gunman, who was killed by Secret Service personnel, fired multiple times from an elevated position outside of the rally venue, about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking. The FBI early Sunday identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa.
-
‘One inch from a potential civil war’ – near miss in Trump shooting is also a close call for American democracyWith an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, the U.S. experienced another violent episode in its increasingly polarized politics.