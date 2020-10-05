Evictions On The Rise

-
Affordable housing is a top priority for Charlotte officials, and they want voters to approve a $50 million bond referendum to help build more of it. City…
This week, WFAE has been reporting on the increasing number of eviction cases in Mecklenburg County. We’ve looked at reasons, such as rising rents,…
The 11th day of the month is a daunting one for many people struggling to make rent. It’s when eviction notices are typically filed. Last year, 30,000…
Charlotte voters will be asked in November to more than triple the city’s Housing Trust Fund, to $50 million. It’s part of a plan to increase affordable…