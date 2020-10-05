-
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, still faces a higher charge of second-degree murder.
The former police officer faces charges of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's killing in May. Demonstrators took to the streets Wednesday after he posted a $1 million bond.
The charges against Chauvin in the death of George Floyd include murder in the third degree, which his release notice describes as "perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind."
Rev. Al Sharpton spoke with NPR about his new book Rise Up. Of George Floyd's death, he said: "I had begun to see, by the time of the funeral, there had been a movement that was unlike others."
On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released footage from body-worn cameras from an incident that occurred on June 2 when officers…
In the police video, Officer Tou Thao seems to get increasingly agitated as the crowd becomes more vocal, with onlookers repeatedly asking him why Floyd's vital signs aren't being checked.
America's reckoning with racism has brought down statues, one state flag and one police emblem, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center — and led to the renaming of schools and other sites.
It’s been about two months since protests first erupted in Charlotte over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Here, across the U.S. and the…
