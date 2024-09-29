Helene's Impacts on the Carolinas

-
Asheville may not have its water system repaired for weeks; communities across region under boil water advisories.
Hurricane Helene has left destruction in its wake for western North Carolina and other parts of the U.S. Southeast. Here's a list of resources for donating, volunteering, and more, in the Carolinas.
Insect expert explains why mosquitos plague battered parts of the state in the wake of big storms, and what you can do to protect yourself.
First responders have confirmed "multiple" people were killed locally in flood events or landslides, and search and rescue operations continue in Asheville and Buncombe County. Gov. Cooper confirmed 11 people have died.
Search and rescue teams, working with first responders and law enforcement, are coordinating with a Family Assistance Center in Asheville and Buncombe County.To report your friend, family member, or loved one as missing or unaccounted for, you can click this link to provide information directly to emergency crews. The form and more information is available here, provided by Buncombe County government.
In the words of Richie Gedihovich, a Biltmore Village resident, the Asheville area is in “full chaos” as it comes to grips with the impact of Hurricane Helene.
At a press conference Saturday morning, Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder acknowledged that many people in the area are without cell service and waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones.
Some of the worst regional impacts from Tropical Storm Helene were felt across the North Carolina mountains, including in Asheville, where flooding remained a threat, and in Lake Lure, where an aging dam threatened to break.
In 1940, a Category 2 hurricane brought 20 inches of rain and over 2,000 landslides to the Blue Ridge Mountains. A lot has changed since then, both in terms of the climate and human development.