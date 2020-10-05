-
Even countries that have broken ties with each other need to communicate in times of crisis and war.That includes the U.S. and Iran, which have not had an…
-
After initial denials, Iranian officials now say "missiles fired due to human error" caused the crash of the Ukrainian plane Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
-
Administration officials say Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed to prevent "imminent attacks." They're being questioned about what "imminent" means.
-
Canada's prime minister announced the preliminary finding a day after the Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians. Iran denied the assertion, saying it is "impossible."
-
Satellite photos show the Iranian strike caused extensive damage — but apparently no loss of life — at the Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq. "We suffered no casualties," President Trump said Wednesday.
-
The president said no Americans were harmed after Iran launched missile strikes against U.S. military forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.
-
Iran says the airstrikes were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
-
FORT BRAGG — Hundreds of U.S. soldiers deployed Saturday from Fort Bragg to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions…
-
The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing of an Iranian general in a strike…
-
WASHINGTON — Microsoft said Friday that hackers linked to the Iranian government targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials,…