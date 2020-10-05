-
The State of North Carolina faced off against the City of Charlotte in court today, once again, about who should control Charlotte-Douglas airport. A…
Charlotte-Douglas airport’s calling card has long been low cost for airlines. CLT is the cheapest of the nation’s 25 largest airports for airlines to drop…
The city’s long-time, recently-ousted aviation director, Jerry Orr, is relinquishing all authority over Charlotte Douglas airport. Orr announced last…
The usual holiday bustle is picking up at Charlotte Douglas, but behind the scenes a power struggle between city and state lawmakers continues. A…
An audit by the city of Charlotte has turned up a number of missing, incomplete or inaccurate documents on the airport's books that may pose a problem for…
Federal regulators are refusing to deal directly with former Charlotte airport director Jerry Orr and the commission state lawmakers appointed him to…
It's up the Federal Aviation Administration to make the next move in the ongoing struggle for control of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.Superior…
An attorney for backers of a regional commission to run Charlotte Douglas International Airport says the city's legal arguments against a transfer are…
UPDATED STORYIn the final hours of the legislative session Friday morning, state lawmakers passed yet another bill to change control of the Charlotte…
RALEIGH The North Carolina legislature, plowing into the wee hours and past the objections of Democrats, gave final approval early Friday to a measure…