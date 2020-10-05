managed care

-
North Carolina is in the midst of a huge change to its Medicaid program, and state officials took their listening tour about it to the Charlotte area…
Medicaid is always one of the biggest expenditures for states, and North Carolina is overhauling its program to try to make its budget more predictable.…
North Carolina lawmakers Tuesday passed fundamental changes to the state's Medicaid program. If Governor Pat McCrory signs it, it would change who's in…
Mecklenburg County commissioners are poised to give up the county’s new mental health agency, MeckLINK, less than a year after it opened for business. The…
Last year, North Carolina changed how it provides mental health care for those on Medicaid. The state put 11 regional organizations, called MCOs, in…
Mecklenburg County’s mental health patients are being denied care they have grown accustomed to, after a statewide reorganization cut money available for…