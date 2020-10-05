-
President Barack Obama was re-elected to a second term last night in race that see-sawed back and forth late into the night. This time four years ago, it…
-
First Lady Michelle Obama rallied a few thousand supporters in a hangar at the Charlotte airport this afternoon. It was the last major Obama campaign…
-
The slightest change in support can tip the North Carolina vote in favor of President Obama or Republican challenger Mitt Romney.An Elon University poll…
-
With the word last week that the Romney campaign was feeling “confident enough about North Carolina … to shift staff out of the state” on the same day as…
-
It was a two-for debate night, with the candidates for chief executive of North Carolina and the nation having their first televised debates. Both debates…
-
"There are 47 percent of the people who will vote for the president no matter what. All right? There are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent…
-
When the United States was in the midst of World War I, U.S. Sen. Hiram W. Johnson, an isolationist from California, is credited with coining the phrase…