National & International Business News

Affordable, quality child care was hard to come by even before the pandemic and now even more so. It's not for a lack of ideas about how to fix it. Is this the moment those ideas are taken seriously?
A federal judge put the brakes on yet another aspect of President Trump's push to ban TikTok, but uncertainty still clouds the future of the viral video app in the U.S.
Since more people are working from home, they're using the opportunity to migrate to other places. Big cities are seeing the biggest outflows, according to new surveys.
The federal government has given the go-ahead for cruise ships to sail from ports in the United States. Officials stopped cruise lines in March as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up.
Walmart is returning guns and ammunition back to display shelves after earlier citing "isolated civil unrest" as the reason for temporarily taking them out of view as a safety precaution.
It's been more than eight months since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. economy like a wrecking ball. Millions are still out of work. How has it affected your job, your finances and your family?
As arts workers continue to struggle, they're trying their hand at something new — a piece of legislation that would keep their industry alive through the pandemic.
Hoaxes and misleading posts aimed at depressing turnout have spread on social media. Experts say it outpaces 2016, when Black voters were the top target of Russian-backed disinformation.
NPR's final electoral map still shows plenty of uncertainty. Federal agencies are not sharing key hospitalization data with the public. And, Wall Street weighs in on the election and the stock market.
Trump says a Democratic victory next week will send stock prices plummeting. But Wall Street ambivalent about the prospect of a Biden presidency. Mainly investors are worried about COVID-19.