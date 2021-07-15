-
The rising young baritone, searching for diversity in the opera house, tries on his composer hat by putting a Black spin on Rossini's The Barber of Seville.
At KUSA-TV in Denver, Colo., three Latina journalists were let go in short succession. Each had challenged station leaders on how they cover issues affecting Latinos in Colorado.
Dev Patel as a knight of the Round Table, Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn, the mostly nonwhite casts of Bridgerton and Hamilton — all belong to a tradition that has its roots in live theater.
New information about the 2020 election reveals a growing shift among Latino voters away from the Democratic party. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with OpenLabs R&D researcher David Shor about it.
The Virginia city took down statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, toppling symbols that were at the center of the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with KQED's Sandhya Dirks about the fourth episode of the podcast On Our Watch, which looks at how police departments are unequipped to identify and handle racist policing.
The Harlem Cultural Festival was filled with stars from soul, R&B, blues and jazz and drew more than 300,000 people. Questlove directs this breathtaking chronicle of Black culture in a pivotal moment.