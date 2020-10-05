-
JACKSON, MISS - Severe weather has swept across the South, killing at least 20 people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian…
North Carolina’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus seem to be working. “We are seeing some effectiveness from the early and aggressive…
North Carolina’s top Republican lawmaker, Sen. Phil Berger, is urging state health officials to begin random sample testing of a few hundred people for…
As firefighters battle a blaze, they are exposed to chemicals and minerals like asbestos, formaldehyde and benzene that can stick to their gear, get on…
North Carolina is still without a full state budget after state senators did not hold an expected vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto Tuesday. That…
A Charlotte-based mobile free pharmacy aims to make over-the-counter medicines more accessible across the state.Sixty-five-year-old Geraldine Stewart…
North Carolina's annual release of test scores and graduation rates for more than 2,500 public schools provides a snapshot of inequality — and a study in…
Several months of meeting minutes and agendas at the Cherokee County Department of Social Services board are missing from the county’s files, Carolina…
The number of drug overdose deaths in North Carolina surged 22.5 percent last year, the second highest increase in the country.That’s according to…
Fifteen counties finally have early voting plans after the North Carolina Board of Elections settled local disagreements over them on Sunday. Gaston and…