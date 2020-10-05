© 2020 WFAE
Offbeat

    Charlotte Talks
    The Rise Of 'Prepper' Culture
    Back in the 1950’s the Cold War brought with it elementary school air raid drills, gas masks in many homes, and the rise of a bunker mentality. Recent…
    Charlotte Talks
    Superstions And Why We Believe Them (Rebroadcast)
     Are you superstitious? Do you dread Friday the 13th? Do you avoid walking under ladders? Feel funny about black cats crossing your path? Do you ever keep…
    Charlotte Talks
    Geek Culture And Geek Therapy
    Comic-Con is this week in San Diego, the largest comic book and pop culture convention in the world. Tens of thousands of self-identified "geeks" will…
    Charlotte Talks
    The Feud: Hatfields And McCoys
    We'll meet the author of a new book about the 100-year-old feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys. The families, who famously battled for generations…
    Charlotte Talks
    Superstitions And Why We Believe Them
    Charlotte Talks has been going strong for over thirteen years; knock on wood. Luckily the 13th year was a good one even though that’s an unlucky number.…
    Charlotte Talks
    Debutante Society
    There is a storied part of Southern Culture that some revere and others ridicule: debutante society. The holiday season is also one of debutante balls…
    Charlotte Talks
    The World Of Dog Shows
    There are dog lovers all over the region but our guests today take dog ownership to a very big degree. We’ll meet two people who breed, train and judge…
    Charlotte Talks
    Real Life Ghostbusers And Costume Culture
    Part One: Carolina Paranormal Society. On this Halloween edition of Charlotte Talks, when something goes bump in the night and you can't explain that…