Charlotte TalksBack in the 1950’s the Cold War brought with it elementary school air raid drills, gas masks in many homes, and the rise of a bunker mentality. Recent…
Charlotte TalksAre you superstitious? Do you dread Friday the 13th? Do you avoid walking under ladders? Feel funny about black cats crossing your path? Do you ever keep…
Charlotte TalksComic-Con is this week in San Diego, the largest comic book and pop culture convention in the world. Tens of thousands of self-identified "geeks" will…
Charlotte TalksWe'll meet the author of a new book about the 100-year-old feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys. The families, who famously battled for generations…
Charlotte TalksCharlotte Talks has been going strong for over thirteen years; knock on wood. Luckily the 13th year was a good one even though that’s an unlucky number.…
Charlotte TalksThere is a storied part of Southern Culture that some revere and others ridicule: debutante society. The holiday season is also one of debutante balls…
Charlotte TalksThere are dog lovers all over the region but our guests today take dog ownership to a very big degree. We’ll meet two people who breed, train and judge…
Charlotte TalksPart One: Carolina Paranormal Society. On this Halloween edition of Charlotte Talks, when something goes bump in the night and you can't explain that…