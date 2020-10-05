-
WFAEatsButter, chocolate, and wine are good for you, right? No, wait; they’re bad. We should all switch to coconut oil, carob, and kombucha, yes? The answer…
-
WFAEatsMove over, chicken soup. Step aside, cough drops. There’s a new flu fighter in town. And it’s going to send those aches and pains packing, right into the…
-
WFAEatsKathy Strahs was watching her 7- and 9-year-old children operate a lemonade stand when she realized something pretty complex was going on. “It was more…
-
WFAEatsHas an avalanche of tomatoes, squash, berries, or beets landed in your kitchen?Never fear, Ken Haedrich is here to help. He has a new book, The Harvest…
-
WFAEatsIn honor of Mother’s Day, I thought it would be fun to take a little trip back in time. So I got out my mother’s old recipe box, eager to revisit the…
-
WFAEatsHam or lamb? Deviled eggs or dyed eggs? Cook at home or go to a restaurant? When it comes to celebrating Easter, the culinary questions are somewhat…
-
WFAEatsI'm getting ready to explain who I am when Joan Nathan answers the phone.“Amy?”She already knows my name, which shouldn’t surprise me – since she seems to…
-
WFAEatsThis is a “silver lining” recipe that came out of a terrible experience. I started experimenting with carrots 24 years ago when an oncology nurse…
-
WFAEatsIn happy times we celebrate with food, and in hard times we console each other with it. A few years back, my good friend Jayne lost her mother. I cooked…
-
WFAEatsLooking for a tasteful new way to celebrate the Academy Awards? You’ll find “epic” dinner and drink pairings in a new book that’s jammed full of recipes,…