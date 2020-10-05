-
Charlotte TalksMonday, Aug. 31, 2020The conventions have wrapped, and religion – something we’re told should never mix with politics – was touted by both parties, albeit…
Karleigh King stands on her front porch, warming up her voice while her kids are down for naptime. This is her new normal, singing hymns at home, not with…
Earlier this month, a U.S. District Court sided with church leaders — and ruled against Gov. Roy Cooper's prohibition on in-person church gatherings....
Originally published on January 3, 2020 3:22 pmThe United Methodist Church has announced a proposal to split the church over LGBTQ issues. A committee of…
Science, and religion. Are they mutually exclusive? Former North Carolina governor Jim Martin doesn't think so. "It's a new interpretation that science…
A federal appeals court will decide whether it's legal for Rowan County's elected commissioners to lead Christian prayers at meetings. All 15 judges on…
Charlotte TalksThursday, September 4, 2014Quick. Name the fastest growing religious group in America. If you answered “those who have no affiliation at all,” you’d be…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that opening prayers with references to Christianity during government meetings do not violate the U.S. Constitution.This…
Charlotte TalksAs a Jewish youngster in a mostly Catholic neighborhood, Dr. Amy-Jill Levine began her fascination with the New Testament at a young age. She’s now…