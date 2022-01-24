-
Biden is considering sending up to 5,000 troops to Eastern European countries, including Romania and Poland, a U.S. official told NPR. Russia has stationed 100,000 troops near Ukraine.
Citing a "continued threat of Russian military action," the U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of nonessential embassy employees at its embassy in Kyiv.
The British government named Murayev as one of Russia's top picks to lead Ukraine were it to invade the country. Murayev, a critic of Ukraine's pro-Western government, has dismissed the claim.
The situation along the Russia-Ukraine border remains tense, with thousands of Russian troops amassed just across the divide and Ukraine preparing for a possible invasion.
The U.K. said its claim is based on an intelligence assessment. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukraine border, stoking fears of an invasion.
The aid, which includes ammunition, is part of a $200 million package that President Biden approved in December and is meant for Ukraine's front-line defenders should Russia choose to invade.
"You have to find ways to live a normal life," says a mother of four in Kyiv. She and her family keep their car full of fuel and plan to take refuge in a village outside the capital if Russia attacks.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, ended talks in Geneva with no major breakthroughs but an agreement to keep talking.
President Biden said there was uncertainty among allies about how they would respond to a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine. That led to alarm overseas — and a clean-up at home.
Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces were set up to train part-time reservists but last year the drills were opened to ordinary citizens — to foster popular resistance if the military is overwhelmed.