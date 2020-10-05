-
A federal appeals court had some strong language in last week’s decision that struck down North Carolina's 2013 voting law overhaul. The judges concluded…
-
On Monday night the Senate Finance Committee debated county sales taxes again.That bill was changed but not in a way that would keep a planned Mecklenburg…
-
North Carolina state Senator Bob Rucho is standing by his tweet over the weekend that said the Affordable Care Act has done more damage than Nazis,…
-
A three-judge state panel has ruled unanimously in favor of legislative and congressional district boundaries drawn by North Carolina Republicans in 2011.…
-
The effort to turn the Charlotte airport over to an independent authority has more momentum now that a city-funded study recommends that action. City…
-
The five counties bordering Mecklenburg would suddenly have a voice in Charlotte Airport management if Senate Bill 81 passes. That's the measure sponsored…
-
"Proceed cautiously" is the North Carolina treasurer's advice to lawmakers trying to place control of the Charlotte airport in the hands of a regional…
-
A bill to place the Charlotte Airport under control of a regional authority surmounted a major hurdle Tuesday afternoon - state senators voted 33 to 16 in…
-
A bill to hand control of the Charlotte Airport over to a regional authority passed the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday and now heads to the full…
-
Formal debate over the future control of Charlotte's airport begins in earnest Wednesday at a 1 p.m. hearing of the State Senate Finance Committee.…