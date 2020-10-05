-
One of the victims is a Japanese woman who sent more than $200,000 to a person she thought was a U.S. service member in Syria, according to the federal complaint.
The decision not to ban a right-wing YouTuber for personal attacks on a gay journalist taps into the debate over hate speech on social media — and whether companies do enough to support LGBTQ users.
The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular social media sites.The…
There’s a lot of gray area when it comes to schools and students' use of social media. Lawmakers in North Carolina and several other states are trying to…
When you think of social networking names like Twitter and Facebook come to mind. On December 31st, a small Charlotte company will take on those…
NASCAR, the NFL and other pro sports are combining high-tech data analytics with old-school public relations. They've built what are basically tech…