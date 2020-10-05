Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Capital of Israel

-
The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, praised "the vision, the courage and the moral clarity" of President Trump in making the U.S. the first country to open an embassy in the disputed city.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians protested the opening of the American embassy, on a day that also marked 70 years since Israel's creation.
The president has announced that the U.S. is officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, fulfilling a campaign promise while unsettling volatile politics in the region.
Jerusalem has been contested for millennia and its status remains unresolved to this day. Here are some key things to understand about the disputed city.
Palestinian journalist Daoud Kuttab joins NPR's Steve Inskeep to talk about the Trump administration's plan to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
President Trump plans to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, overturning decades of U.S. foreign policy.
Although the move has been welcomed by Israel, many key players in the Middle East have cautioned that it is likely to spark violence and derail peace efforts.
White House officials say President Trump will announce on Wednesday that the U.S. views Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Muslim leaders warn the move could cause turmoil across the Middle East.
The president's move essentially backs Israel's position on the city, which both Israel and the Palestinians claim as their capital.
The White House says President Trump will announce his decision on the embassy's location in the coming days. Key Arab and Muslim allies of the U.S. warn such a move could spark anger — or violence.