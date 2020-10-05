Voting lawsuits

-
Early voting begins Thursday for local government elections, and many North Carolina voters may be surprised to hear they can register and vote at the…
A federal trial starts in Winston-Salem on Monday morning that will have big implications for voting rights in North Carolina and, potentially, across the…
A group that's challenging North Carolina's voting overhaul in federal court will take a different argument to state court Friday. The League of Women…
Federal appeals court judges ruled Wednesday the U.S. Justice Department is likely to succeed in its argument that North Carolina's election overhaul will…