United States & World

Boris Johnson resigns seat in Parliament

WFAE | By WFAE
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT

News outlets report that Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, resigned his parliamentary seat on Friday. A House of Commons committee was investigating whether Johnson had lied to Parliament about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New York Times reports Johnson had received a confidential copy of the committee's findings. He accused the committee of attempting to drive him out, adding: “They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.”

Follow continuing coverage from the BBC.

United States & World
