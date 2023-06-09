Boris Johnson resigns seat in Parliament

News outlets report that Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, resigned his parliamentary seat on Friday. A House of Commons committee was investigating whether Johnson had lied to Parliament about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New York Times reports Johnson had received a confidential copy of the committee's findings. He accused the committee of attempting to drive him out, adding: “They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.”

