United States & World

39 migrants are dead, 29 injured after a fire at an immigration facility in Mexico

By Emily Olson,
Bill ChappellRachel Treisman
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT
Migrants grieve in front at a Mexican immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Tuesday.
Christian Chavez
/
AP
Migrants grieve in front at a Mexican immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Tuesday.

At least 39 migrants are dead and 29 were injured following a fire Monday at a processing facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, according to the country's National Migration Institute.

Images published by the local Diario de Juarez newspaper and shared by the Associated Press showed bodies under silver sheets, ambulances and firefighters outside the facility, which is located just across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the institute. Sixty-eight men from Central and South America were staying at the facility, which hosts migrants who are waiting on requests for asylum in the U.S. or preparing to cross the border.

The 29 injured migrants were taken to four local hospitals for care, the institute says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
United States & World ImmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
