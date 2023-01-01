WFAE Pint Night

If you are a current sustaining member or made any donation during the June Fund Drive, you are invited to pick up your WFAE pint glass July 25 at Divine Barrel Brewing (3701 N. Davidson Steet) at our Member Appreciation Pint Night. The event takes place from 5-8pm.

Meet WFAE reporters and hosts and fellowship with other WFAE members. Glasses will be given out at the conclusion of the event. You must attend the event to receive a glass. One glass per household, while supplies last.

