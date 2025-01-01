WFAE Presents: Chocolate - Charcuterie, Champagne, and Culture Tasting Event

Join WFAE for our Chocolate, Charcuterie, Champagne & Culture tasting event on Thursday, May 8 at the WFAE Center for Civic & Community Engagement!

This is a pre-Mother’s Day celebration to honor mothers, caregivers, and those important in our lives.

Choose between two exclusive ticketed time slots, from 5 to 7 PM or 8 to 10 pm, and indulge in sweet and savory delicacies, sip on champagne, and enjoy live jazz music. Explore a variety of vendors representing cultures from around the world, and get your event passport stamped as you visit each station!