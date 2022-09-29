WFAE Thank You Gifts

WFAE PUBLIC RADIO NERD T-SHIRT

Our famous “Public Radio Nerd” shirt shows everyone you support WFAE and our mission of bringing you reliable, fact-based information and stories that captivate. Made of 52% cotton and 48% polyester for a very soft feel. If you choose this Thank You Gift, you'll receive one (1) t-shirt. Sizes S-XXL available.

DONATION LEVEL: Min $20/month

CHARLOTTE TALKS T-SHIRT

Charlotte Talks ... and so will everyone else when they see you wearing this t-shirt! Support your favorite local interview program hosted by Mike Collins by choosing this gift made of 50% polyester, 25% cotton and 25% rayon for a super soft feel. If you choose this Thank You Gift, you'll receive one (1) t-shirt. Sizes S-XXL available.

DONATION LEVEL: Min $20/month

WFAE HOLIDAY SWEATER SWEATSHIRT

What used to be called “ugly sweaters” are commonplace now, and you can wear the WFAE version – as a sweatshirt! This soft cotton and poly blend sweatshirt will look great as you go shopping, workout or just lounge around the house listening to your favorite public radio station. If you choose this Thank You Gift, you'll receive one (1) holiday sweatshirt. Sizes S-XXL available.

DONATION LEVEL: Min $30/month

NEW YORK TIMES DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

Receive a one-year subscription to the digital version of the New York Times if you choose this as your Thank You Gift.

DONATION LEVEL: Min $30/month

NEW YORK TIMES GAMES SUBSCRIPTION

If you love playing the NYT Crossword, Wordle or any of the other games available from NYT, you'll want to choose this one-year subscription as your Thank You Gift!

DONATION LEVEL: Min $10/month

NEW YORK TIMES COOKING SUBSCRIPTION

If you have a passion for cooking and recipes, you'll want to choose a one-year subscription to NYT Cooking as your Thank You Gift!

DONATION LEVEL: Min $10/month

ANY MONETARY DONATION:



ONE (1) WFAE PUBLIC RADIO NERD CLING



ONE (1) ENTRY INTO THE TINDOL SUBARU 2023 CROSSTREK GIVEAWAY



Thank You Gifts ship approximately within 2-3 weeks

