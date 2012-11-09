© 2020 WFAE
The Art Of Chinese Propaganda

By Frank Langfitt
Published November 9, 2012 at 4:11 PM EST
1 of 19  — "Beloved Chairman Mao, we are loyal to you forever." 1967
2 of 19  — "Founding of the People's Republic of China," 1st edition, 1953. (Note senior party official Gao Gang, who stands at the far right.)
3 of 19  — "Founding of the People's Republic of China," 3rd edition, 1978. (Note Gao Gang has disappeared. He was purged from the party and committed suicide in 1954.)
4 of 19  — "The Tibetan people welcome the People's Liberation Army." (Tibet was essentially autonomous for decades before Chinese communist troops entered in 1950.)
5 of 19  — "Long live victory of Korean People's Army and Chinese People's Army." 1951
6 of 19  — Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin. 1951
7 of 19  — "Mutual aid and mutual love to produce more actively." 1954
8 of 19  — "John rides the ox and I am on the horse, what a shame if he wins the game." (Great Leap Forward) 1958
9 of 19  — "Firmly support U.S. people against U.S. imperialism invading Vietnam." 1966
10 of 19  — "Thoroughly smash the reactionary organization of 'proletarian union.' " 1967
11 of 19  — "The Red Detachment of Women (Modern Revolutionary Ballet)." 1970
12 of 19  — "Long live Leninism, Marxism and Mao Zedong Thought!" 1971
13 of 19  — "Keep on alert." 1971
14 of 19  — "Silver ping-pong ball carries friendship." (Ping Pong Diplomacy) 1972
15 of 19  — "Develop coal mining in the lower Yangtze Village to change the situation of transporting coal only from north to south." 1972
16 of 19  — "Make contribution for the modernization of science and technology." 1978
17 of 19  — An example of a Shanghai Lady poster from the 1930s
18 of 19  — "Pond is full of fish." 1987
19 of 19  — "Be ready always." 1989
The Shanghai Propaganda Poster Art Center lies buried in an unmarked apartment building off the tree-lined streets of the city's former French Concession. There are no signs. You have to wend your way through apartment blocks, down a staircase and into a basement to discover one of Shanghai's most obscure and remarkable museums.

The private collection features about 300 brightly colored, Mao-era propaganda posters stretching from the founding of Communist China in 1949 to 1990, which includes some of China's darkest political days. The museum, which has been open for a number of years but finally received an official government license last spring, is a labor of love.

Its owner, Yang Peiming, began buying up the posters in the mid-1990s as they were being thrown away en masse.

"The propaganda poster is very, very unique," says Yang. "They describe the history with so many detailed pictures. This is interesting, because it is art plus politics."

Many posters feature heroic, cartoonlike figures with political slogans to rally the masses. The images are triumphant, even if the events they depict were often disasters.

Take a poster from 1958 showing a Chinese man on horseback racing past a portly British soldier in a pith helmet on the back of an ox. One of the poster's slogans says China's economy will surpass Great Britain's in 15 years. The poster was a rallying cry for Mao's Great Leap Forward, which forcibly collectivized agriculture.

It was a catastrophe that that Yang calls "crazy."

"We got a famine disaster and people [didn't get] enough to eat," says Yang.

At least 30 million people died in the resulting famine.

Yang says the posters help Chinese appreciate the country's recent boom years by recalling the mistakes and suffering of the past. "If we want to taste the sweetness, you have to know what is the taste of the bitterness," he says, using an old Chinese slogan.

Because the museum is not well-known — most Shanghainese have no idea it exists — it doesn't attract crowds.

"It's a hidden treasure," says Ruby Leung, who grew up in Hong Kong and visited one recent weekday.

Leung's favorite works are a series of nearly identical posters first dating to 1953. They show Mao standing atop Tiananmen, Beijing's main imperial gate, announcing the creation of the People's Republic of China, flanked by fellow party leaders.

What fascinates Leung is how officials in the background vanish with each new rendering. It's the political equivalent of the children's song "Ten Little Indians."

Yang explains the first figure to disappear is a senior party official named Gao Gang.

"He was sold out by Stalin," Yang explains to Leung. "Stalin told Mao that your Gao Gang wants to replace you, so that made Mao very angry."

Gao was purged and committed suicide in 1954.

Next to go was Liu Shaoqi, China's president. He was labeled a traitor in the late 1960s and died in prison.

"So, Liu Shaoqi disappears in the third edition replaced by another man," says Yang, who likes to explain the posters' historical context to visitors.

Leung, who now works for Citigroup in New York, says her mother was sent to work in the countryside during the Cultural Revolution, when Mao turned Chinese society on its head.

So the posters have a personal resonance. "It is a good opportunity for me to understand more about my country," she says.

Frank Langfitt is NPR's Shanghai correspondent.

