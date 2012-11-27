Journalist Deaths Hit High In 2012, Report Says

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Stating the obvious here, it's dangerous for reporters to visit a war zone or any other place where the rule of law is breaking down. It is even more dangerous for journalists who live there and are still around after their stories are published. A new report from the International Press Institute found that 119 journalists have been killed in the line of duty so far this year.

That makes 2012 the deadliest year for journalists since the organization began keeping records 15 years ago. The deadliest place of all was Syria, where 36 journalists and dozens of media activists were killed. The IPI says many of those were specifically targeted to suppress their reporting.