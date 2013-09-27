Amb. Power: Security Council Draft Plan On Syria Has Teeth

The United Nations Security Council is considering a legally binding resolution that would require the Syrian government to give up its chemical weapons.

Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says the U.S. is getting what it wants in the Security Council's draft plan, which calls for Syria to destroy its chemical weapons or face consequences.

Read more on the deal and hear All Things Considered's Robert Siegel interview Power on the Two-Way blog.

