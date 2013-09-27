© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Amb. Power: Security Council Draft Plan On Syria Has Teeth

Published September 27, 2013 at 4:17 PM EDT

The United Nations Security Council is considering a legally binding resolution that would require the Syrian government to give up its chemical weapons.

Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says the U.S. is getting what it wants in the Security Council's draft plan, which calls for Syria to destroy its chemical weapons or face consequences.

Read more on the deal and hear All Things Considered's Robert Siegel interview Power on the Two-Way blog.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World