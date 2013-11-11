World Headlines: Iran, U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Set Road Map

Iran , Press TV

Iran says it has worked out a plan with the U.N. nuclear watchdog on greater cooperation, including visits to the Arak nuclear facility.

Al Akbar Salehi, Iran's nuclear chief, and Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, announced the plan at a news conference in Tehran on Monday.

Iran will allow IAEA inspectors to visit the Arak heavy water plant and the Gachin mine in Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran.

The deal announced Monday comes just after Iran and several international powers were unable to reach a deal on the Islamic republic's nuclear program. The West suspects Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons; Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful in nature.

Britain , Guardian

Former Prime Minister John Major is expressing shock at the influence of the "privately educated or the affluent middle class" in every sphere of British life.

"In every single sphere of British influence, the upper echelons of power in 2013 are held overwhelmingly by the privately educated or the affluent middle class," said Major, the former Conservative Party lawmaker who succeeded Margaret Thatcher as Britain's prime minister in 1990. "To me, from my background, I find that truly shocking."

Major, who never went to college, blamed the "collapse in social mobility" on the opposition Labor Party. The comments were made Friday, but reported on Monday.

Major also called for an increase in interest rates to "normal levels of 3 percent to 5 percent" to help pensioners. Britain's interest rates have been kept at a historically low rate of 0.5 percent as the country, like much of the rest of the Europe, struggles to emerge from economic recession.

Cambodia , Koh Santepheap Daily

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has ruled in favor of Cambodia in a dispute with Thailand over land surrounding a 1,000-year-old temple.

The U.N.'s highest court said Thailand must withdraw any troops in the area near the Preah Vihear temple.

A 1962 ruling by the court gave Cambodia sovereignty over the temple. But that ruling failed to resolve the difference between Cambodia and Thailand over who controlled the land.

The dispute led to military clashes in the area. Cambodia then asked the court to interpret the 1962 ruling, which the court did unanimously on Monday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.