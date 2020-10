Lourdes Garcia-Navarro speaks with writer Achy Obejas about Cuban-American response to changes in U.S.-Cuba relations. We also have an update about on a story from Havana we reported on Tuesday. Artist Tania Bruguera planned to stage an event there and she, along with a number of other dissidents, were detained. The move was strongly condemned by the U.S. State Department.

