Mexican Celebrities Face Fines For Election Tweets

By Carrie Kahn
Published June 11, 2015 at 5:02 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And south of the border, there's a scandal that erupted on Twitter. Mexican celebrities are facing a backlash over expressing support on social media for the country's Green Party in last week's national election. NPR's Carrie Kahn has the story in a little more than 140 characters.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Mexico strictly forbids campaigning in the days before an election. But last Sunday, some of Mexico's best-known TV stars, singers and sports greats tweeted their support for the Greens. One prominent sports commentator says he was offered nearly $13,000 for favorable posts. The beloved coach of Mexico's national soccer team and two star players now face $9,000 fines. That's little compared to the nearly $20 million in fines the Green Party has been slapped with this election season. It all may have been worth it. The party won 7 percent of the national vote, the highest ever for Mexico's Greens. Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Mexico City. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

