General Assembly Passes Rewritten Constitutional Amendments

Senators in the General Assembly passed two re-written constitutional amendments Monday that lawmakers say comply with court orders, and should be added to the November ballot. The vote follows approval of the amendments from the House Friday.

The two amendments would transfer appointment powers for state boards and commissions away from the governor to committees created by the legislature and would limit the ability the governor has to fill judicial vacancies.

The six living retired State Supreme Court justices and the five living former governors have all presented bipartisan fronts against the amendments, arguing that they move too much power away from the executive branch to the legislature, and threaten the state’s separation of powers. Gov. Roy Cooper and the NAACP had sued to stop the proposed amendments.

Republican lawmakers argue the changes would encourage transparency in the appointment process. Leaders in the General Assembly called a special session to rewrite the amendments after a panel of judges ruled last week that the language was misleading to voters. The court order pulled the previous amendments from the ballot but also gave lawmakers the chance to make changes.

Republican leaders say they’re confident the rewritten amendments address the courts concerns. Senate Leader Phil Berger said the amendments are ready to be put before voters in November.

“We’re confident voters will agree that a bipartisan elections and ethics board is in the best interest of our state,” he said, “And that governors should not enjoy unchecked power to appoint their friends and staff to the court.”

The amendments are not subject to the Governor’s approval and will join four other constitutional amendments on the mid-term elections ballot.