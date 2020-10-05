-
While the presidential race is drawing long lines of early voters and record numbers of mail-in votes, there’s a lot on the line for North Carolina government.
RALEIGH — A Republican lawmaker who played a prominent role in North Carolina’s redistricting process announced Friday that he will not seek reelection…
Gov. Roy Cooper called on the General Assembly on Tuesday to expand grants for students at community colleges and universities who face acute financial…
Gun-control advocates in the North Carolina legislature are pressing again for weapon restrictions they say will reduce the risk of mass shootings and…
A bipartisan group of North Carolina legislators said Wednesday they will file a bill to create an 11-member independent body to draw the state’s…
Republican lawmakers re-elected to lead the North Carolina House and Senate are urging colleagues to reach consensus in approving policy and legislation…
The first half of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's term was confrontational even before it began, as Republican legislators rammed through laws swiping away…
In the November election, Republican after Republican fell in Mecklenburg County: Scott Stone, Andy Dulin and Bill Brawley in the N.C. House. Jeff Tarte…
Emboldened by a referendum voters approved this month, North Carolina's soon-dwindling Republican majorities at the legislature will scramble to approve…
The Mecklenburg Board of Elections declared Democrat Rachel Hunt the winner of the North Carolina House District 103 seat Tuesday night after completing a…