The latest from the General Assembly as Gov. Stein signs multiple bills — what remains on his desk?

The North Carolina General Assembly has been working through legislation since January and recently presented a round of bills to Gov. Josh Stein.

Last Friday, Stein signed six of the bills — three during a morning event where he hosted a bipartisan group of lawmakers and other officials at the North Carolina Governor's Mansion. However, he did not take action on more controversial bills currently sitting on his desk, including one that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit and two immigration bills .

Stein has signed two bills since taking office and has yet to issue a veto. With just days remaining to take action — as the governor has 10 days to decide on bills before they automatically become law — this will be the latest test on the balance of power between the legislature and governor.

Both the House and Senate have passed their own budget proposals and are now coming together to pass a compromise budget. Details that still need to be hammered out include personal income tax rates and tax policies tied to revenue triggers.

We examine which bills Gov. Stein has signed and what’s left to decide on. We’ll also get the latest on state budget negotiations and other key developments from the current legislative session.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, author of the Anderson Alerts Substack newsletter author and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics

Colin Campbell, Capitol bureau chief and political reporter for WUNC

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for NC Newsroom