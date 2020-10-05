State Budget

-
Gov. Roy Cooper held a business roundtable at UNC Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, listening to thoughts on the local business environment from companies…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved a 2019-20 budget Tuesday that includes teacher raises averaging 3%. The vote came more than halfway…
RALEIGH — Skepticism grew Wednesday that a massive change in administering North Carolina Medicaid's program will start as scheduled early next year as a…
If you’ve followed the news about North Carolina teacher pay over the last few months you might think educators are feeling a bit better about their…
Surrounded by educators wearing red, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday his decision to veto the General Assembly’s budget for the next fiscal year.“This…
A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a North Carolina law that allows magistrates to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.The…
The North Carolina House and Senate are far apart on their education budgets. State lawmakers have bought themselves another 45 days to come up with a…
It’s already two weeks into the fiscal year and North Carolina’s budget is still up in the air. The state Senate today proposed a new compromise with…
Lawmakers in Raleigh Wednesday took a major step in their budget negotiations. A step backward.If there was any sense of congeniality and cooperation at…
Republicans in the North Carolina Senate have proposed a $20.6 billion budget for next year. That’s essentially the same size as Governor Pat McCrory’s…