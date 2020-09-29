Michael FaleroReporting Fellow
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballot, as early voting draws to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31. But after a flurry of lawsuits around absentee ballots in the state, a small pool of voters is struggling to fix problems with their ballots before Election Day.
A federal judge in South Carolina has ruled that county election boards in the state cannot reject any absentee-by-mail ballots because the voter’s signature doesn’t match the one they have on file. The ruling comes after South Carolina’s elections director discovered some counties were using signature matching procedures that were illegal under state law.
Thousands of people crowded into Gastonia Municipal Airport on Wednesday evening for a rally with President Donald Trump.
Just over 2 million North Carolinians have voted early for the election as of Tuesday, though a small fraction of ballots cast will need to be fixed, according to the state Board of Elections.
Bladen County in eastern North Carolina drew national attention two years ago for an election fraud scandal involving mail-in ballots. It led to the results of the 9th District congressional race being thrown out and a new election. So, with mail-in voting happening in larger numbers this year because of the pandemic, WFAE sent a reporter to see how voting was going in Bladen County.
The State Board of Elections ruled Thursday that there’s enough evidence to move forward on a complaint against the chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Elections.
As people have spent more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, what they throw into the trash has also changed. Those changes have challenged county waste departments in North Carolina.
Wingate University in Union County has reported 76 active coronavirus cases on campus. The school’s online dashboard says that includes 72 students and four employees.
County boards of elections around the Charlotte region are receiving higher numbers of duplicate absentee ballot requests as more people vote by mail this…
On Tuesday, every local Board of Elections in North Carolina starts processing absentee ballots. A record number of these ballots are being cast this year…