1A's John Horn on 'Piece by Piece' and 'Saturday Night'

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published October 14, 2024 at 7:23 AM EDT
Pharrell Williams attends the premiere of "Piece by Piece" at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.
Octoberis a month for jump scares, political surprises, and a lot of newmovies. 

We focus on two that are out this week.First, we tackle Piece by Piece.” It’saLEGO animated documentary starring Pharrell Williams.

We also talk about the film “Saturday Night” which tells the story of the two hours before the debut of the first episode of “SNL” in the 1970s.

Our guide to the latest releases isJohn Horn, 1A‘s entertainment correspondent. He joins us from Los Angeles.

Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
