Pricing into adulthood: Students navigate Charlotte’s housing crunch

In Charlotte, cranes dot the skyline and “For Rent” signs line busy corridors — but for many college students, those signs signal competition rather than opportunity. The city continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the United States, bringing new businesses, residents and development. But that growth has come with a cost: rising rent, shrinking availability and increased corporate ownership of housing.

While conversations about the housing crisis are often framed around families and first-time homebuyers, college students are increasingly feeling the pressure as well.

According to the 2024 State of Housing report released by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, rapid population growth combined with limited housing supply continues to drive up costs across the region. The report highlights how demand has outpaced new construction in several areas, pushing rent higher and reducing affordability for lower and moderate-income residents.

For students attending colleges and universities across the city, those trends translate into difficult decisions about where, and whether, to live off campus.

Over the past decade, corporate landlords and investor groups have purchased an increasing number of single-family homes and apartment complexes in Mecklenburg County. Research from UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute shows that corporate-owned properties are concentrated in high-demand areas, including neighborhoods near universities and major transit corridors. These properties are professionally managed and priced at market rates, leaving students little room to negotiate.

For students seeking independence from campus housing, corporate ownership can mean standardized leases and rising rent that increases year after year.

Savannah Stuart, a senior at Queens University of Charlotte living in a corporate-owned apartment complex near campus, said the search process was more complicated than she expected.

“My roommate and I really wanted a washer and dryer in unit, a kitchen and a common space that had enough room for a dining room table and a couch,” she said. “We also wanted two beds and two baths because we didn't want to share a bathroom. So, all of those combined in our price range, it was kind of difficult to find something near campus.”

While more affordable options existed farther from campus, distance became another factor.

“There were more options farther away, but that would’ve meant a 20-minute drive instead of 12,” she said. “Which does make a difference.”

Students often rely on roommates to split costs, but even shared housing can stretch budgets. According to regional data, average monthly rents in Charlotte have risen steadily in recent years, especially in neighborhoods close to uptown and in the University City area.

City leaders have acknowledged the growing affordability challenge. The Charlotte City Council has made housing a priority, forming committees and expanding affordable housing initiatives aimed at increasing supply and preserving existing units. However, most of these programs focus on long-term residents and income-qualified families, not students.

That leaves many college students in a gray area. They often do not qualify for traditional affordable housing programs but still struggle to meet market-rate rents while paying tuition and fees.

Stuart splits the cost of a two-bedroom unit with a roommate and said that, overall, her off-campus housing has been comparable to what she might have paid to live on campus.

“If I had done a shorter lease, it actually would’ve been less than living in a single room on campus,” she said.

Still, she noted that pricing in the area continues to climb.

“Even what we’re paying now is on the lower end,” she said. “Most places that have what you want are significantly more expensive.”

As prices rise, students must weigh whether off-campus independence is financially worthwhile.

Beyond finances, corporate ownership can affect the rental experience itself. In many complexes, interactions with management happen through online portals and automated emails rather than face-to-face conversations. Maintenance requests are ticket numbers, and lease renewals are system-generated notices.

Stuart described a mixed experience with management.

“Sometimes, management feels a little tone deaf,” she said. “It can feel like they care more about policies and certain tenants than about you as an individual.”

Maintenance, she said, often feels impersonal and slow.

“Our gate was broken for 10 out of 14 days,” she said. “And they left a hole in my wall for six months when they took out my fire alarm — and they still haven't come back to fix it.”

These shifts reflect larger changes in priorities. When properties are owned by corporations, decisions are often guided first by return on investment. Rent increases, fees and policies are set according to market data and profit projections assert dominance over personal relationships and individual circumstances. In that environment, the renter’s experience can become secondary to financial performance, reinforcing the notion that housing is treated less as a home and more as an asset.

For many students, off-campus housing represents independence and adulthood. But in Charlotte’s competitive market, that independence can come with financial strain.

“Living off campus makes me feel like I’m ready for the next step,” Stuart said. “I’m building skills — budgeting, meal prepping, taking care of a shared space — that I wouldn’t get in a dorm.”

At the same time, she believes affordability is becoming a growing barrier.

“Students are definitely being priced out,” she said. “When off-campus housing costs almost the same as living on campus, I don’t really see the benefit anymore.”

As Charlotte continues to grow, the housing crisis remains a citywide issue. Yet it is also shaping the daily lives of college students who are trying to balance tuition, work and rent. Their experiences highlight a broader question facing the Queen City: As development continues, who is Charlotte being built for — and who is being priced out along the way?

Queens University News Service stories are prepared by students in the James L. Knight School of Communication with supervision and editing from faculty and staff. The James L. Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte provides the news service in support of local community news.