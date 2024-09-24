'War Game,' political violence, and the risk of extremism in the armed forces

One of the hallmarks of American democracy is upholding the principle of the peaceful transfer of power. Key to that principle is the word “peaceful.”

On Jan. 6, 2021 that principle was tested. Insurrectionists, some organized, tried and failed to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election.

What if that violence happened in a future American election? What if extremist groups who felt democracy was at risk included a small number of active members of the military or National Guard?

A new documentary, “War Game,” follows an effort to play out that scenario, to see how bipartisan participants, including former politicians and retired military officers, would react to election violence from a fake White House situation room.

What are the risks in responding to violence aroundan election outcome? How would that situation become more complicated if a handful of members of the military were involved in trying to overturn an election?And how common is it for extremism to enter the ranks ofbranches of the military?

We discuss those questions and the film, spoiler free.

