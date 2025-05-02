© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NC bill allows concealed handguns in private schools

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published May 2, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT

A bill allowing concealed handguns inside private schools passed the state House on Thursday. Republicans defended the bill, saying “good guys” with guns can stop tragedies. Democrats disagreed. Rep. Julie von Haefen voted against the proposal.

"Guns are already the leading cause of death for students and children in our state, and it makes me so sad that we’re debating this bill in front of a bunch of students that just walked into watch this debate, because we are making their school environments less safe every time we pass a bill like this," she said.

Carrying a gun onto a public school campus would remain a felony. The bill now heads to the state Senate next.
