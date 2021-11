The shakeout in telecom and internet business has been especially fierce this year. NPR's Jim Zarroli has a profile of Joe Nadan, a high-tech executive in Yonkers, N.Y., who lost his job more than a year ago and has been looking for something new ever since. Nadan knows the obstacles: He is older than most job hunters and over-qualified for many of the jobs that come up.

