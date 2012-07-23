13 Reported Dead, 10 Injured After Pickup Crashes In Texas

A pickup truck overloaded with 23 men, women and children who authorities suspect were in the country illegally crashed Sunday in south Texas. There are reports now, from KSAT-TV in San Antonio and other local news outlets, that 13 people are dead and 10 injured.

"The truck left the roadway and struck two very large trees" in Goliad County, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Gerald Bryant told the San Antonio Express-News.

"This is the most people I've seen in any passenger vehicle, and I've been an officer for 38 years," Bryant said earlier, according to The Associated Press.

