U.S. Women Win Silver In First Team Pursuit Event

By Bill Chappell
Published August 4, 2012 at 2:04 PM EDT
Dotsie Bausch, Jennie Reed and Sarah Hammer of the United States ride in a heat against Australia on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Velodrome in London, England. The Americans took silver in the final.
The U.S. team won the silver medal in the inaugural women's team pursuit event of the Summer Olympics, finishing behind Great Britain in the final.

The British team set a new world record of 3:14.051 as they claimed the gold medal. The Americans finished 5 seconds behind them. Canada won the bronze-medal matchup, beating Australia in London's velodrome.

The American team of Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch, and Lauren Tamayo averaged a speed of 54.073 Km/h, or 33.5 mph, on the track.

The velodrome audience included Paul McCartney, who reportedly sang along when the arena's p.a. system played "Hey Jude."

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
