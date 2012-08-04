U.S. Women Win Silver In First Team Pursuit Event
The U.S. team won the silver medal in the inaugural women's team pursuit event of the Summer Olympics, finishing behind Great Britain in the final.
The British team set a new world record of 3:14.051 as they claimed the gold medal. The Americans finished 5 seconds behind them. Canada won the bronze-medal matchup, beating Australia in London's velodrome.
The American team of Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch, and Lauren Tamayo averaged a speed of 54.073 Km/h, or 33.5 mph, on the track.
The velodrome audience included Paul McCartney, who reportedly sang along when the arena's p.a. system played "Hey Jude."
