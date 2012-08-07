Gibson Guitar Settles Case Over Imported Wood

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a deal with some strings attached. You have no idea yet what a terrible pun that is. The final notes have been played in a criminal case federal prosecutors brought against Gibson Guitar Corporation.

The Justice Department is dropping its charges against the guitar maker for illegally buying and importing exotic wood - specifically, ebony from Madagascar and rosewood and ebony from India. The company will pay a penalty of $300,000 and give another $50,000 for conservation efforts.

In a statement about this settlement, the CEO said settling was more cost-effective than proving Gibson's case at trial.

