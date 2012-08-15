27 Up, 27 Down: Mariners' Felix Hernandez Throws Perfect Game

This is the face of perfection:

The Seattle Mariner's Felix Hernandez is now a part of baseball lore, joining 22 others when he threw a perfect game in a 1-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, this afternoon.

That means Hernandez retired 27 batters in a row, throwing 113 pitches, 77 of them strikes. No one got on base.

What's incredible is that this is the third perfect game this season. USA Today reports:

"After Hernandez struck out Sean Rodriguez looking to end the game and secure the 1-0 win, the Mariners streamed onto the field and mobbed Hernandez and fans waved yellow 'K' posters. It was the 23rd perfect game in major-league history, and the fifth since May 2010.

"'I don't have any words to explain this. When Phil Hughes almost had his perfect game here I said I have to have one,' Hernandez said after the game. 'I realized in the third. I was like, wow, nobody on base.

"'My whole family is in Venezuela so nobody is here so I celebrate with all of you,' he said pointing to the fans."

This is the first perfect game for the Mariners franchise.

