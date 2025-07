The Charlotte Hornets made it three wins in a row on Monday night in NBA Summer League play. They downed the Dallas Mavericks 87-69. Number one draft pick Cooper Flagg didn’t play for Dallas, but his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel did play for Charlotte and had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard KJ Simpson led Charlotte with 18 points.

The Hornets take on the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night.