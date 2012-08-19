© 2020 WFAE
Caring For Canines In Seguin, Texas

By Robin Bisha
Published August 19, 2012 at 7:12 AM EDT
Carol Hirschi and her dogs.
Mama Bella is sudsy, and we're soaked. I'm holding the leash while Carol Hirschi scrubs the black dog's tummy.

"When people bring me a dog, I'm sure they don't picture me washing her crotch," she laughs.

Hirschi rescues dogs. Her Moshiem Mansion Bed & Breakfast houses a changing cast of 10 to 15 dogs that have escaped death in the shelter.

"I leave the happy-go-lucky ones and pull the ones who are terrified," Hirschi says, "The ones who understand what's happening."

When she's loved and cared for them and found them homes, she heads back to the shelter to pull another dog.

Robin Bisha teaches communication studies at Texas Lutheran University and is training one of the rescue dogs in the photo. She listens to KSTX.

