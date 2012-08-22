Curiosity Is On A Roll: Makes Its First Movements On Mars

It didn't go far, but the NASA rover Curiosity has taken its first test drive on Mars.

"This is how I roll," NASA writes (speaking for Curiosity) with a photo it has released showing the rover's first tracks. "Forward 3 meters, 90 [degree] turn, then back. Electric slide, anyone?"

"We have a fully functioning mobility system," NASA engineer Matt Heverly just told reporters. He said Curiosity ended up moving about 4 1/2 meters during today's test. It also did a full revolution going forward, backed up and did another revolution.

NPR's Joe Palca, who has been covering what Curiosity is up to, reported earlier this month on " How This Mission To Mars Is Different From Others."

