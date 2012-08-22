© 2020 WFAE
Curiosity Is On A Roll: Makes Its First Movements On Mars

By Mark Memmott
Published August 22, 2012 at 2:51 PM EDT
Those tracks to the top and right were made by Curiosity as it moved today.
It didn't go far, but the NASA rover Curiosity has taken its first test drive on Mars.

"This is how I roll," NASA writes (speaking for Curiosity) with a photo it has released showing the rover's first tracks. "Forward 3 meters, 90 [degree] turn, then back. Electric slide, anyone?"

"We have a fully functioning mobility system," NASA engineer Matt Heverly just told reporters. He said Curiosity ended up moving about 4 1/2 meters during today's test. It also did a full revolution going forward, backed up and did another revolution.

NPR's Joe Palca, who has been covering what Curiosity is up to, reported earlier this month on " How This Mission To Mars Is Different From Others."

Reminder: for an affectionately funny way to follow the mission, check out .

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
