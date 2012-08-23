© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Good Deed Ruins Prized Spanish Fresco

Published August 23, 2012 at 7:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a do-it-yourself project that should've been left to the experts. In Borja, Spain, a 19th century fresco of Jesus titled "Behold the Man" hangs in the town's church. One churchgoer was upset that the beloved painting was deteriorating, and so she decided to restore it - herself. A BBC correspondent who saw the painting says it now resembles a hairy monkey with an ill-fitting tunic. Art historians hope to find a professional to restore it again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition