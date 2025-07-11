© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

United States Postal Service audits trio of North Carolina offices

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 11, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

An audit from the United States Postal Service showed that three North Carolina post offices and a regional center had more than 74,000 pieces of undelivered mail. The Charlotte Observer reports the audit, from the Office of the Inspector General, found several issues in postal facilities in Concord, Charlotte and Gastonia. Delays were caused by management’s failure to report the undelivered mail, poor staffing, lack of policy enforcement, insufficient training, transportation issues and machine limitations, according to the audit reports reviewing many locations.

The Charlotte Regional Processing and Distribution Center had over 54,000 pieces of delayed mail including express mail. The Airport Station in Charlotte had more than 15,000 delayed mail pieces.
Tags
Charlotte Area USPS
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain