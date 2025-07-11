United States Postal Service audits trio of North Carolina offices

An audit from the United States Postal Service showed that three North Carolina post offices and a regional center had more than 74,000 pieces of undelivered mail. The Charlotte Observer reports the audit, from the Office of the Inspector General, found several issues in postal facilities in Concord, Charlotte and Gastonia. Delays were caused by management’s failure to report the undelivered mail, poor staffing, lack of policy enforcement, insufficient training, transportation issues and machine limitations, according to the audit reports reviewing many locations.

The Charlotte Regional Processing and Distribution Center had over 54,000 pieces of delayed mail including express mail. The Airport Station in Charlotte had more than 15,000 delayed mail pieces.